Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 10,740 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 49,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

