Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in BHP Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.17.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $70.16. 142,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

