Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

NYSE:JLL traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.89. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.06 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.