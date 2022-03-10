David J Yvars Group Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 466.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,345 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 238.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 97,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,849. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

