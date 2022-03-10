50,000 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 15,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,700. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

