Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,100. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. Wedbush decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

