Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.90

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 1332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.