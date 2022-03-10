Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.90

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 1332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
