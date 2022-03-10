LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.17

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 24530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
LXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
