LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.17

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 24530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

LXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

