Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $10.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 18.72.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 5.72 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 5.14 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $3,298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $775,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.