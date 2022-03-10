iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.46

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.46 and last traded at $103.57, with a volume of 6659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
