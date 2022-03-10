iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.46

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.46 and last traded at $103.57, with a volume of 6659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after buying an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

