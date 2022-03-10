Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.24

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 36572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.