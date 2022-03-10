Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.24

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 36572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.