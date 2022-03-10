V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Short Interest Up 833,300.0% in February

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, an increase of 833,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,930,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VGID remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25,693,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,308,766. V Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
V Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V Group (VGID)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for V Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.