Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.45. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 7,891 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

