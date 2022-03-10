Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.45. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 7,891 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
