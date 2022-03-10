Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Up 18,300.0% in February

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 18,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 49,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1,903.77%.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.