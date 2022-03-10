Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

ELAN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 23,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

