PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 9,642.1% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.
PONO remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Thursday. PONO Capital has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
Pono Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Corp. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
