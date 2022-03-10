Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Cut by Analyst

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.42. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million.

OAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:OAS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.17. 1,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,006,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 139,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

