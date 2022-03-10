Piper Sandler Comments on Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,356. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $528.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 25.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 204,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

