RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKLB traded up 0.09 on Thursday, hitting 8.92. 57,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,508. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 7.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of 12.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

