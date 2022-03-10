CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans $0.14 Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

CLP stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. CLP has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

