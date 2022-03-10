Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 383 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average of $274.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.34 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

