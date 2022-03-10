VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.66. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

