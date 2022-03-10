Cormark Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PKI. TD Securities reduced their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

PKI stock traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, reaching C$32.41. 40,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,375. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.10.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

