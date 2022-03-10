IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.72 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.50 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

