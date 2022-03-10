KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,017. The company has a market cap of $413.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.