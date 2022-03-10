Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.08.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

