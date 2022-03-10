MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,578 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

CDNS traded down $4.70 on Thursday, reaching $146.19. 7,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,767. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

