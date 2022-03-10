MJP Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.21. 8,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,718. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.