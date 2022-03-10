Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

