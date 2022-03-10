JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,757. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

