Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 186,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 62,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

