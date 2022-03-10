Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.57. 580,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.35. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

