Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after buying an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $236.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $216.77 and a one year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average is $252.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.