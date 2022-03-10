Micromines (MICRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Micromines has a market cap of $35,301.18 and $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.27 or 0.06555517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,236.47 or 0.99032944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00042085 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MICROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.