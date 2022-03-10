$0.46 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 17,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 176.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 61.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 500,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 317.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

