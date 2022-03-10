TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00103239 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

