Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

