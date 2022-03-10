Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
