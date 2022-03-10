Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.06. 10,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,189. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

