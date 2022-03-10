Woodcoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.08 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.92 or 0.06600061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00260604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.00730264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00067434 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00434377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00349514 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

