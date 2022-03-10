Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 14,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Kopin has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $246.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kopin by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kopin by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kopin by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

