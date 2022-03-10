Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.52, but opened at $82.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Alcoa shares last traded at $80.93, with a volume of 43,832 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

