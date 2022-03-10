Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.52, but opened at $82.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Alcoa shares last traded at $80.93, with a volume of 43,832 shares.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
