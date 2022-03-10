Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,328. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

