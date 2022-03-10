Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TMKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 87,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,873. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $19,426,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 533,546 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 514,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 499,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

