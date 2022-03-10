Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 539 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.97. 5,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,623. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

