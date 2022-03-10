Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. decreased their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NuVasive stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.90. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

