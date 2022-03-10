Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 113 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 161,704 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,373. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

