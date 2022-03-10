Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) Insider Stephen (Steve) Denaro Acquires 2,222 Shares

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR – Get Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Denaro acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$18.02 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,038.22 ($29,224.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Anteris Technologies alerts:

Anteris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anteris Technologies Ltd operates as a structural heart company. The company offers ADAPT technology, which re-engineers xenograft tissue into a pure collagen scaffold; and develops DurAVRTM, a 3D single piece aortic valve for the treatment of aortic stenosis. It also researches and develops regenerative medicine and immunotherapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.