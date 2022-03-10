Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 2,668 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:BBJP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 377,885 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.