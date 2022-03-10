JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,562. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $306.39 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

