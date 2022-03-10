Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.70.

Shares of BLDP traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.68. 305,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.68 and a 1-year high of C$34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

